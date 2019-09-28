Texas school bus driver cuts grass at stop so students don't have to wait in weeds

COPPERAS COVE, Texas - A heartwarming photo shows just how much a school bus driver in Texas cares about his students.

Copperas Cove Independent School District posted the photo of Jerry Martin to Facebook.

WDSU reports, the district explained Martin didn't want his students to have to stand in the weeds and wait for the bus, so he took it upon himself to cut the grass at one of his stops.

"The home is vacant and the yard is not being maintained. Three cheers for Mr. Martin!" the district said in its post.