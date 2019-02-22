The Greenbrier files federal lawsuit against insurers, brokers after 2016's historic flooding

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. - The Greenbrier says it's gone round and round with its insurance companies and its patience has run out.

The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation has filed a federal lawsuit against Resort Hotel Insurance Services, Ace American Insurance Company and numerous other insurers and brokers after 2016's historic flooding.

A release sent out Thursday night says the flooding caused "catastrophic" damage to the Greenbrier Hotel, The Greenbrier Sporting Club, the Oakhurst development, the Greenbrier golf course, the Old White TPC Course and the new Oakhurst course.

Flooding also forced the resort to cancel the 2016 Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour tournament, resulting in tens of millions of dollars of damages.

The resort described three years of back-and-forth trying to resolve claims and receive compensation in a release sent out Thursday night.

The Greenbrier says the delay has forced the Justice family, which owns the hotel, to pay for operations out of their own pocket.