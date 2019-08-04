The latest: Ohio shooter's sister among 9 dead

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on a deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio:

Police say the 24-year-old white man behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.

Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57.

