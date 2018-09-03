The nation's favorite Disney classics, broken down by state

ROANOKE, Va. - What's your favorite Disney classic?
It can be a pretty divisive topic, but the Cable TV company has calculated which Disney classic each US state prefers above the rest.
What does it all mean?
- America loves animals -- 38 states favored a film with an animal protagonist
- 17 states voted for "The Lion King," making it America's favorite Disney classic
- "Dumbo" is New York's favorite, which was known for the elephant walk through Manhattan, a tradition that lasted over 30 years.
- Vermont's favorite is 101 Dalmatians, possibly because nearly 71 percent of Vermont households own a pet.
- Alaska has the most wilderness out of any state, which makes sense since it's favorite is Bambi
- The trippiest Disney classic movie, Alice in Wonderland, is a big deal in New Mexico, which happens to be the only state where you can legally grow magic mushrooms, or psilocybin-containing mushrooms.
- More than 57 percent of Hawaiian residents identify as Asian American, so it's no surprise that Mulan is a favorite of the Aloha State.
- Utah, with the youngest average population in the United States, had a 14-way tie for its top Disney classic.
For more information on how Cable TV got these results, including a map of Canada's favorite Disney classics and a breakdown of the top 25 Disney classics by era, visit their website.