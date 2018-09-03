The nation's favorite Disney classics, broken down by state

ROANOKE, Va. - What's your favorite Disney classic?

It can be a pretty divisive topic, but the Cable TV company has calculated which Disney classic each US state prefers above the rest.

Courtesy of Cable TV

What does it all mean?

America loves animals -- 38 states favored a film with an animal protagonist

17 states voted for "The Lion King," making it America's favorite Disney classic

"Dumbo" is New York's favorite, which was known for the elephant walk through Manhattan, a tradition that lasted over 30 years.

Vermont's favorite is 101 Dalmatians, possibly because nearly 71 percent of Vermont households own a pet.

Alaska has the most wilderness out of any state, which makes sense since it's favorite is Bambi

The trippiest Disney classic movie, Alice in Wonderland, is a big deal in New Mexico, which happens to be the only state where you can legally grow magic mushrooms, or psilocybin-containing mushrooms.

More than 57 percent of Hawaiian residents identify as Asian American, so it's no surprise that Mulan is a favorite of the Aloha State.

Utah, with the youngest average population in the United States, had a 14-way tie for its top Disney classic.

For more information on how Cable TV got these results, including a map of Canada's favorite Disney classics and a breakdown of the top 25 Disney classics by era, visit their website.