There's now a Roomba for lawns

Tired of cutting your grass? iRobot just unveiled a robot lawn mower that will do the work for you.

It's the same company behind the robot vacuum cleaner Roomba and a robot mop called Braava.

The Terra uses standalone beacons that the company says do not require boundary wires or digging.

You can then use an app to schedule and customize your mowing preferences.

In an interview with the Associated Press, iRobot CEO Colin Angle said that this robot mower is more than a decade in the making.

The Terra will be available for sale in Germany and as a beta program in the US this year. The company plans to start selling it in the US next year.

There's no word yet on how much they will cost.