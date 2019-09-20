Three 20-year-old men visit downtown Nashville nightlife, allegedly beat up and kill homeless man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A homeless man is dead after three men allegedly kicked and punched him to the point where he later died in the hospital from head trauma.

Three men are charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Homeless man Nicolas Christian, 30, died of head trauma after being punched and kicked.

Briston Reed, Christopher Lawless and Austin Peralta, all 20 years old, surrendered themselves at the Metro Jail and are being held in lieu of $150,000 bond each, authorities said.

The investigation revealed that on June 21, the Reed, Lawless and Peralta came to downtown Nashville for the nightlife. During the early morning hours of June 22, they got in an argument with Christian near 2nd Avenue North and Commerce Street. The verbal argument escalated into a fist fight, after which authorities say both parties separated.

Later, Reed, Lawless and Peralta encountered Christian again, and they argued again, according to authorities. This time, the three men allegedly started punching and kicking Christian, who became unconscious.

Christian was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died of head trauma.

Authorities said surveillance footage helped identify the three defendants.