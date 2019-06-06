Three Arizona students arrested after they were busted with more than 3,000 fentanyl pills

SAN LUIS, Az. - Police in San Luis, Arizona arrested three students at summer school on Wednesday.

They say the teens had more than 3,000 potentially-deadly pills.

The deadly drug fentanyl has claimed the lives of teens across the country -- no exception in San Luis, Arizona -- the ongoing battle with opioids, a growing epidemic.

"Even half a pill can kill someone," said Lt. Marco Santana with San Luis police. "It's happened before. we've had about 19 overdoses just this year alone. We've had about 16 in 2018 it's obviously a very dangerous drug and there's no control."

Authorities identified Noemi Hernandez Madrigal and Alexandra Hernandez as the two female students involved.

They will be tried as adults.

The third student, not being identified because he will be tried a minor.

Lt. Santana says on the black market each pill costs 15 dollars. So all together, this bust is worth more than $30 million on the street.

"You're looking at about 3200 plus m30 pills that were in her possession," said Lt. Santana.

One concerned parent who didn't want his name on air says he's frustrated with the district for not notifying them of the incident, emphasizing this news doesn't shock him at all.

"You always hear that there are drugs in the schools and there's not much attention going on right now from the district," said one concerned parent.

The parent added that schools should implement checks-ups at school before another life pays the price.

"There needs to be more secure with the kids to monitor them because recently there was a kid with a firearm and I feel like the district doesn't want to notify us so they won't look bad," said the concerned parent.

The three teens now facing potentially severe consequences.

"Relating to possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as having an illegal drug in drug-free school zone," said Lt. Santana.

Lt. Santana says it will take more than just law enforcement agencies to combat this opioid crisis.

The district has not responded to the CNN-affiliates request for comment.

The two teen girls will be in court Thursday.

