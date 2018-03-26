Three charged after Pennsylvania child dies of overdose

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. - Three people have been charged with the murder of a toddler who police say overdosed on meth and other drugs.

The alleged overdose happened on Jan. 6 in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.

Brittany Higgins, Brian Bennett and Rodney Mower are all being charged with the death of 3-year-old Logan Starliper.

Police said Starliper's death was the result of a mixed substance toxicity.

Higgins and Bennett, the girl's parents, were using meth brought by Mower the day that Starliper died, according to police.

All three suspects are being charged with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter, along with other charges.