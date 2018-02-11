FLORIDA/CALIFORNIA - Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California are increasing.



According to Disney, the prices will take effect Sunday.



One-day regular park tickets at Disney World's Magic Kingdom will go up $4, to $123. At Disneyland, regular, one-day, one-park tickets will be $117, a $7 increase.



Annual passes are also increasing in price. For non-Florida residents, a platinum pass went from $779 to $849.



Disney also says it will extend its pre-published, date-specific pricing to multiday tickets at Walt Disney World. At Disneyland, where the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction will open in 2019, the company will retool its Annual Pass program.



All of the changes are reflected on the parks' websites.

