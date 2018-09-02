Toddler drowned in North Carolina home

RALEIGH, N.C. - Authorities say a 2-year-old has drowned at a home in Raleigh.

ABC 11 reports that the child was found shortly before noon on Saturday. The parents of the child were at a friend's house preparing for a trip.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the mother of the child saw that the door to the pool was open. She then saw her 2-year-old floating in the pool.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

