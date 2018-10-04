Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash after finding parents' savings

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - Kids do the darndest things...

Especially this kid who shredded more than $1,000 in cash!

Ben Belnap is a huge Utah Utes football fan.

When his parents bought him season tickets, he and his wife Jackee decided to pay them back.

So, they saved up enough cash and put it in an envelope to give to them in person.

This past weekend, though, the envelope disappeared.

After careful, and tearful consideration, Jackee realized her son, Leo had shredded the cash!

Luckily, the treasury department could soon redeem some or all of the money.

"I'm digging through the trash and she hollers and says, 'I found it.' She's holding the shredder and she says, 'I think the money is in here.' We started laughing. We were just baffled that this could happen," said Ben

"I cried for a minute. You can't say we just laughed," said Jackie.

"A few tears, and then a bunch of laughs," said Ben. "He said, 'bag it up in little Ziploc bags, mail it to d.c., and in one to two years, you'll get your money back.'"