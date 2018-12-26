Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson buy In-N-Out customers lunch

FONTANA, Ca. - He has played a lot of good guys on the big screen -- but Friday, Tom Hanks became a not-so-secret Santa for some customers at a California burger joint.

The Oscar winner and his wife -- actress and singer Rita Wilson -- surprised customers at an 'in-n-out' restaurant in Fontana Friday.

The couple bought lunch for some of the diners and cheerfully took selfies with patrons and workers.

If that wasn't enough-- one person recorded hanks as he was leaving.

The actor walked up to the drive-thru window and bought lunch for a few of the customers waiting in line.

No word on why the Hollywood couple was in Fontana, but it looks like they made a lot of people pretty happy.