Tongue-tie is often misdiagnosed as reflux in newborns

It's a nightmare for new parents: Their newborn doesn't eat or sleep, and doctors aren't sure why. Reflux is a common diagnosis, but sometimes, when the correct diagnosis is made, it's not their stomach at all.

There's never been anything wrong with baby Holden's appetite, but satisfying it was a frightening struggle because of extra tissue tied to the bottom of his tongue.

It's called tongue-tie and problems breastfeeding are one of the best early warning signs. Ignoring it can be a real problem later.

"We'll end up having to get the tissue because we're trying to move the teeth orthodontically or we're trying to restore teeth and there's that big hunk of tissue in between the teeth," said Larry Lieberman, DDS Dental Arts of Palm Harbor. "It really is a big issue that most parents have no idea about."

To fix it, a surgery called a frenectomy can cut and remove the tissue.

Doctors aren't sure why, but tongue-tie is more common in boys than girls.

