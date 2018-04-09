Topless protester arrested outside Bill Cosby trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A topless woman who was arrested outside the Norristown courthouse where Bill Cosby's trial is taking place is an actress who appeared in a few episodes of "The Cosby Show."

Nicolle Rochelle is charged with disorderly conduct after she entered a restricted area on the grounds of the Montgomery County Courthouse as Cosby was arriving for court.

The 39-year-old was topless when she ran in front of Cosby.

Sheriff's deputies quickly intercepted her, tackling her into a large bush.

The words "Women's Lives Matter," were written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases.

If convicted, Rochelle will be assessed a fine and be required to pay court costs.