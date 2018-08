(Photo by Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Having a tough time putting your kids to sleep?

Disney just announced a new tool that may make bedtime a little easier.

When parents call 877-7-MICKEY, their kids can listen to a special bedtime message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy or Goofy.

Messages will be available until the end of the month, and callers are limited to one message per call.