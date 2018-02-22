Toys R Us to close additional 200 stores, reports Wall Street Journal

A general view of the exterior of a branch of the toy store Toys R Us on September 19, 2017. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Toys R Us could be closing another 200 stores, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal cites people familiar with the matter who said that the additional store closures are connected to disappointing holiday sales.

Last month, Toys R Us officials released the list of 182 stores they plan to close by April.

In that list of stores, the only Virginia locations set to close are a Babies R Us in Potomac Mills and Newport News.

