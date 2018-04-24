Tractor-trailers line up to save man threatening to jump off bridge

DETROIT - Michigan State Police say a suicidal man was threatening to jump off a bridge over I-696 early Tuesday morning when a several tractor-trailers lined up under the overpass to prevent the man from injuring himself.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 are back open following the situation.

The closures began shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasted several hours.

Michigan State Police said a suicidal man was threatening to jump.

A photo shows several semi trucks lined up under the overpass to prevent the man from injuring himself.

Along with the photo, Michigan State Police tweeted: