Tractor-trailers line up to save man threatening to jump off bridge

DETROIT - Michigan State Police say a suicidal man was threatening to jump off a bridge over I-696 early Tuesday morning when a several tractor-trailers lined up under the overpass to prevent the man from injuring himself.
All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 are back open following the situation.
The closures began shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasted several hours.
Michigan State Police said a suicidal man was threatening to jump.
A photo shows several semi trucks lined up under the overpass to prevent the man from injuring himself.
Along with the photo, Michigan State Police tweeted:
This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018