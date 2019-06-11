Trick your kids into eating greens with 'salad frosting'

If your kids avoid vegetables at all costs, Kraft thinks it has the solution.

It's called "salad frosting."

But really, it is just kid-geared packaging of Kraft's original ranch dressing. Conveniently disguised in a frosting-style plastic pouch, the company appeals to parents of picky eaters and jokes that telling kids white lies can be good for them.

Although ranch dressing may not be healthier than frosting, Kraft hopes it will inspire kids to eat more leafy greens.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.