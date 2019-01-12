Trump AG pick poised to reclaim old job in a changed capital

U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr arrives for a meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) in his office in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - When William Barr was attorney general in the early 1990s, he was outspoken about some of America's biggest problems - crime, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy.

It was typical talk for a conservative Republican at a time when family values and tough-on-crime stances defined the party. It also reflected Barr's own beliefs.

Now, as President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, he's poised to return to the same job in a dramatically different Washington.

Republicans just passed the biggest criminal justice overhaul in a generation, easing prison sentences. Family-values are seldom discussed while Trump, twice-divorced and accused of affairs and sexual misconduct, sits in the White House.

Serving Trump, who faces intensifying investigations, is unlikely to compare with Barr's tenure under President George H.W. Bush.

Barr faces Senate hearings beginning Tuesday.

