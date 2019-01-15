Trump serves fast food to Clemson football team

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Apparently a trip to the white house doesn't always mean fine dining.

The Clemson Tigers football team met with President Trump Monday evening after they won the college football national championship game.

Trump announced what's on the menu.

"I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it. It will be interesting," said President Trump. "I would think that's their favorite food. So we'll see what happens. But they're coming tonight. They're national champions."

The menu could reflect a pared-down way of entertaining.

Some of the White House staff that's responsible for catering such receptions are furloughed because of the partial government shutdown.

Others are at home because of the winter weather.

President Trump became well-known for his love of fast food during the 2016 election.

Some of his favorites included McDonald's and Kentucky Fried Chicken.