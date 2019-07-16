Tuesday marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's mission to the moon

ROANOKE, Va. - This week we're celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's historic mission to the moon.

Fifty years ago Tuesday, the Saturn-V rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida -- and sent Apollo 11 into orbit.

Four days later, humans landed on the moon for the first time ever.

It was Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in the lunar module eagle who landed on the moon's surface at the sea of tranquility.

Armstrong said, "that's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum is hosting a special presentation of Apollo 50: Go for the Moon this week.

