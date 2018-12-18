TV's 'Laverne', comedian, director Penny Marshall dead at 75, reports say

Actress-director Penny Marshall speaks at the ceremony honoring her and actress Cindy Williams with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Penny Marshall, known by many for her role as Laverne DeFazio on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 75, according to multiple reports.

"Yes she did (die) … peacefully at her Hollywood Hills home," her publicist Michelle Bega told the New York Daily News. "She passed away form complications from diabetes."

Including her career as an actress, she also directed major movies, "Big," "A League of Their Own" and others.

