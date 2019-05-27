Twin boys die in crash as mother attempted to pass, authorities say

PICKENS, S.C. - Authorities say 6-year-old twin boys who weren't wearing seatbelts have died in a South Carolina wreck where their mother was trying to pass on a two-lane road.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said the head-on crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on state Highway 183 west of Pickens.

Jones says the driver of a BMW struck a Kia head on while trying to pass a vehicle towing a boat.

Jones says the BMW flipped on its top, skidded and then hit a ditch, ejecting the children and their mother who was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say Dylan Clark and Camryn Clark, of Seneca, were killed.

Jones says the mother was taken to the hospital. Her condition wasn't known.

The driver of the Kia wasn't injured.

