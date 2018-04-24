National

Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot; officers in critical condition

By Jeff Williamson

DALLAS - Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.

Dallas police tweeted that two officers are critically wounded and the condition of the civilian is not known at this time.

Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.

The NBC Dallas affiliate reports that one person has been transported to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, according to a hospital spokesperson. 

