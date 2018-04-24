Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot; officers in critical condition

DALLAS - Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.

Dallas police tweeted that two officers are critically wounded and the condition of the civilian is not known at this time.

Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.

The NBC Dallas affiliate reports that one person has been transported to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, according to a hospital spokesperson.

