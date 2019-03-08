Two House lawmakers debate the merits of ... Nickelback

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A peculiar debate on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

Lawmakers were discussing an election reform bill when the conversation turned to Nickelback. Yes, the rock band.

"Only four wanted to keep this provision. Everyone else wanted to change this out of the 77,000. That's probably about the percent of people who think Nickelback is their favorite band in this country. It's pretty low. And I think ... Nickelback's your favorite band? I apologize to the gentleman," said Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan, talking to Republican Rep. Rodney Davis.

"How can you criticize one of the greatest bands of the 90s?," said Davis.

"Wow. Alright. One more reason why there's a difference between Democrats and Republicans clearly," said Pocan.

Davis also admitted that he does have a Nickelback song on his playlist. But while he made a gallant defense of the band, he did get his timeline wrong.

Nickelback's first chart hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 was "How You Remind Me" back in 2001. So far, the band has not commented on being mentioned in Congress.

