Two 'scumbags' charged after man pees on boy's memorial

MAYS LANDING, N.J. - Two men are faces charges after an act of vandalism was posted on social media over the weekend.

The video showed Bryan Bellace, 23, laughing while peeing on a memorial at Underhill Park in Mays Landing, New Jersey, according to police.

The memorial is for Christian Clopp, a 9-year-old who died of brain cancer five years ago.

The memorial sits in an all-access playground built in Christian's memory.

Christian's father, Mark Clopp, took to social media to thank those who reached out in support of his family.

He also wrote, "I don't understand this world today. A friend of ours came over today to inform us that a video was posted of two scumbags urinating on Christian's memorial at his playground."

Bellace is charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police say the man who recorded the video, 23-year-old Daniel Flippen, was cited with having an open container of beer at the park.

On Monday, Clopp posted this message to Facebook:

"Okay, I have been contacted by all of our major news agencies for an on-camera interview in the past 24 hours. I have declined all. I don’t think a 10 second clip of my feelings are going to change what happened in any way. As a father and retired police officer, I think this incident can be turned into a positive by becoming a learning experience for all. For starters, I hate vandalism of any kind. We work hard and pay a fortune in taxes and in return we all simply want to live in a nice town and have equal access to nice things which we have all paid for. Don’t tolerate graffiti or sit and watch anyone destroy public property without reporting it or saying something. The appearance of where we live affects property values and the overall morale of the community. Please teach your children this. As for the two actors: I don’t know either one of you. I have no idea what exists in your life to make you so indifferent to how others feel but I hope this serves as a wake up call and you get the help you need. I admit, my initial reaction was to find you and beat you senseless in defense of my son’s honor and the distress you caused my family. I am better than that. I hope it doesn’t take the heartache my family has lived through to open your eyes. Something is wrong in your life and you need to fix it. You have done serious damage to your reputation; only you can fix it. How you respond to this dictates the direction your life will take. I am equally disgusted that this act was done at a children’s playground. It has a personal attachment because of my son but when we deprive the mist innocent among us a nice, clean, safe place to play and be kids, I find that particularly disturbing. I would love to respond as a community by adding to the playground, perhaps adding to the play area or adding landscaping/ picnic tables to make it even nicer. Those who went to clean the playground: You are the glue that holds this community together. Your actions were kind, thoughtful and selfless. You are the example of “loving thy neighbor.” Thank God we have role models like you! I want to thank Hamilton Township Police for handling the matter swiftly and professionally. Those officers are my brothers and sisters with whom I worked with for many years. Although some were emotionally invested from knowing Christian, the matter was handled the same as if any other resident was the victim. The actors involved were treated fairly and that is important. When Christian’s plaque was being made for the playground, I chose the words carefully. “ A child who made the world a better place through his courage, faith, smile, laughter and love of others.” “May your memory and inspiration live on forever.” Once again, that 9 year old boy brought a community together. Thank you for all of your support!"

KYW / CNN