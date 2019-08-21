Two stranded after plane runs out of power over the ocean, rescue caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. - Two people were on board a small plane when it went down in the waters off Half Moon Bay harbor in California.

Amazingly, though, they lived to tell about it.

They were rescued and the entire incident was caught on camera.

An air-to-air photoshoot over the California coast turned catastrophic for 34-year-old David Lesh and his friend Kayla.

"We were going to go fly over the Golden Gate Bridge, and do a whole bay tour," said Lesh. "Obviously, we didn't make it there."

Lesh purchased a Beech Craft Bonanza just a few weeks ago.

Lesh says he lost all power, and couldn't get the engine back up and running.

"I would guess that we probably didn't have much more than maybe a minute or two from the time I figured something was wrong to the time we hit the water," said Lesh.

Overhead, Owen Leipelt was piloting the lead plane.

He watched as Lesh's beech craft hit water.

"At one point I lost them," said Leipelt. "I had been circling and I couldn't see them anymore and David called me on the phone as he was bobbing in the water and he turned me around and he guided me right to where he was."

Lesh recorded the moment he and Kayla climbed on the wing.

After the plane sank, he took video of the two bobbing in the ocean.

"What was truly amazing about tonight was there was another aircraft on-scene that quickly responded, contacted air traffic control who knew to contact airborne coast guard asset and get us on-scene quickly," said Lt. Commander Joshua Murphy with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lesh kept rolling as the crew rescued the two, returning them safely to land.

"For as terrible as it was, as it could've been, it really wasn't bad. It was really a miracle," said First Class Petty Officer Mikol Sullivan with the U.S. Coast Guard.

