Two teens arrested after police say they destroy Christmas display for terminally-ill boy

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Oh. - Police in Colerain Township, Ohio say two teenagers arrested Wednesday night have admitted to damaging yard displays put up to bring an early Christmas to a terminally ill child.

According to police, the two 17-year-old boys were confronted with video evidence showing one of them slashing an inflatable Santa Claus.

They then owned up to doing the same thing on another street where 'Team Brody' as its called, is rallying around a child with a rare form of cancer.

George Reiter says the video camera he had mounted on his home came in mighty handy when it recorded the vandals.

"I don't know why they did it," he said Thursday. "If it was just enjoyment or what? But I'm glad they got caught and I didn't catch them, 'cause I'd have probably been in jail."

The anger about the Santa slashings seemed to have deepened the sense of community.

Reiter spent two days guarding the displays for Brody's family.

