Two U.S. Army captains wed on New York City subway train

NEW YORK CITY - Two U.S. Army captains entered a new york subway train as singles, but got off as a married couple.

Robert Musso and Francis Denmark tied the knot on a New York City subway train over the weekend.

It all happened while the Q train was on its regular route. The couple says they chose this particular train because of its skyline views.

The actual "I do's" taking place as the train crossed the Manhattan Bridge, and it wasn't just the couple and the justice of the peace on the train -- there was also a wedding party, a photographer and some assistants.

A few regular riders joined in to celebrate the couple.

MTA weighed in with a few jokes, saying "we're told this was a moving ceremony and the bride wore a beautiful train."

