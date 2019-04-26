UK bookmakers make royal baby name, gender predictions

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

LONDON - British bookmakers continue to make bets on the name, gender and birth date of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal baby.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who married last May, announced last October they were expecting their first child this spring.

Britain bookmakers' most popular bets are about the name of the baby.

The popular baby girl names are Diana, odds being 10/1, and Victoria, also 10/1, and the baby boy name Arthur, according to William Hill.

"We've actually seen 70 percent of all the bets on the gender of the baby market are for the baby to be a girl. So obviously hugely in favor of the child being a princess," William Hill media relations manager Katie Baylis said.

Other bets have included who will be godparents to the baby, the date and time of birth and if Markle will have twins.

