U.S. airman returns, surprises his kids at daughter's birthday party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - An airman surprised his children during a magic show after spending more than eight months in South Korea.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Ryan surprised his children at his 9-year-old daughter Gracie's birthday party.

Ryan's wife, Tabitha, planned the surprise when she found out her husband would be home for the birth of their fifth child and for Gracie's birthday.

Ryan said he had only seen his kids through pictures and FaceTime over the past few months, so seeing them in person was special.

"I looked at Gracie and Gavin - birthday girl first - and I looked at the other ones and it was breathtaking and priceless," said Ryan.

"I was super surprised and happy. It's just really fun to see him again, cause we've missed him a lot," said Gracie.

The family said they're excited to be back together and welcome their new baby boy.