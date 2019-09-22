US medics can smell more bodies than they can find in the Bahamas

CNN

East Grand Bahama - It takes just seconds here to be overwhelmed by the stench of death.

More than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian wiped out entire neighborhoods, East Grand Bahama still looks like a war zone.

The carnage is so widespread that even police officers can't bear to see it.

"Police say they don't want to go there. It's too hard on them to go see their own people," said Patricia Freling, a Florida nurse who's volunteering in East Grand Bahama.

"They think there will be a lot of bodies. So we are preparing for everything."

Freling is part of a US medic team on an aid trip to Grand Bahama -- a once gorgeous island of 51,000 residents before Dorian pulverized it.

The team includes paramedics, nurses, a counselor and a retired US Marine.

Mental health counselor Betsy Rosander is used to difficult circumstances. But today is different.

"I think we are going to be seeing some real tough stuff," she said.

The medical team is led by 29-year-old Brittany Reidy, a nurse determined to help survivors in the most ravaged areas.

"Most people have not wanted to come here," Reidy said. "But we said, 'Take us to the worst part.'"

During the team's hour-long drive from Freeport to the east end of Grand Bahama, the medics smell the carnage before they see it.

"That is the smell of dead bodies," Reidy said from the back of a pickup truck.

The official death toll across the Bahamas is 52. But that number is expected to skyrocket, with 1,300 people still missing two weeks after the hurricane.

Some may be trapped under mountains of rubble where houses once stood. Others may have been washed away in the storm surge, their bodies only recently surfacing on land.

"My fear is that if no one stacked the bodies, they might still be there," said Tanya Steinlage, an emergency pediatric nurse practitioner.

This is Steinlage's second aid trip to the Bahamas since Dorian struck.

"When I got back the last time, I had to throw out my scrubs," she said. "I couldn't take it."

Steinlage said the bodies she encountered had most likely washed up during the storm surges because there were no standing structures anywhere in sight.

"They need to bring cadaver dogs out here to find them," she says. "Right now, they are just (considered) missing."

