USDA recalls certain ready-to-eat chicken products after samples tested positive for listeria

ROANOKE, Va. - The USDA announced a recall of ready-to-eat chicken from Tip-Top Poultry after some samples tested positive for listeria.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, ready-to-eat chicken products were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Some chicken was used in additional products, such as deli counter chicken salad, wraps, sandwiches and frozen chicken dishes and appetizers.

The recalled chicken and chicken products were sold at Kroger, Food Lion and ALDI in Virginia, among other stores and states.

The USDA said there aren't any confirmed reports of listeriosis, which is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. People outside these risk groups are affected less commonly.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.