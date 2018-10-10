USPS prices could rise in 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Depending on what you mail, you may be paying more when stopping in the Post Office at the start of the new year.
According to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service, the proposed prices would raise rates by about 2.5 percent.
While some prices will increase, including the First-Class Mail Forever stamp rate going from 50 cents to 55 cents, some prices will decrease.
The single-piece additional ounce price will be reduced to 15 cents, so a 2-ounce stamped letter, such as a typical wedding invitation, will cost less to mail, decreasing from 71 cents to 70 cents.
Here's an itemized list of all of the possible rate changes for mailing services:
|Product
|Current
|Proposed
|Letters (1 oz.)
|50 cents
|55 cents
|Letters additional ounces
|21 cents
|15 cents
|Letters (metered 1 oz.)
|47 cents
|50 cents
|Outbound International Letters (1 oz.)
|$1.15
|$1.15
|Domestic Postcards
|35 cents
|35 cents
Below are the proposed domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes:
|Product
|Current
|Proposed
|Small Flat Rate Box
|$7.20
|$7.90
|Medium Flat Rate Box
|$13.65
|$14.35
|Large Flat Rate Box
|$18.90
|$19.95
|APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box
|$17.40
|$18.45
|Regular Flat Rate Envelope
|$6.70
|$7.35
|Legal Flat Rate Envelope
|$7.00
|$7.65
|Padded Flat Rate Envelope
|$7.25
|$8.00
The prices have already been approved by the governors of the Postal Service and are awaiting approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission.