National

USPS prices could rise in 2019

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
Getty Images

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Depending on what you mail, you may be paying more when stopping in the Post Office at the start of the new year. 

According to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service, the proposed prices would raise rates by about 2.5 percent. 

While some prices will increase, including the First-Class Mail Forever stamp rate going from 50 cents to 55 cents, some prices will decrease. 

The single-piece additional ounce price will be reduced to 15 cents, so a 2-ounce stamped letter, such as a typical wedding invitation, will cost less to mail, decreasing from 71 cents to 70 cents.

Here's an itemized list of all of the possible rate changes for mailing services: 

Product Current Proposed
Letters (1 oz.) 50 cents 55 cents
Letters additional ounces 21 cents 15 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.) 47 cents 50 cents
Outbound International Letters (1 oz.) $1.15 $1.15
Domestic Postcards  35 cents 35 cents

 

Below are the proposed domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes: 

Product Current Proposed
Small Flat Rate Box $7.20 $7.90
Medium Flat Rate Box $13.65 $14.35
Large Flat Rate Box $18.90 $19.95
APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box $17.40 $18.45
Regular Flat Rate Envelope $6.70 $7.35
Legal Flat Rate Envelope $7.00 $7.65
Padded Flat Rate Envelope $7.25 $8.00

 

The prices have already been approved by the governors of the Postal Service and are awaiting approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission. 