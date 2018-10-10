USPS prices could rise in 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Depending on what you mail, you may be paying more when stopping in the Post Office at the start of the new year.

According to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service, the proposed prices would raise rates by about 2.5 percent.

While some prices will increase, including the First-Class Mail Forever stamp rate going from 50 cents to 55 cents, some prices will decrease.

The single-piece additional ounce price will be reduced to 15 cents, so a 2-ounce stamped letter, such as a typical wedding invitation, will cost less to mail, decreasing from 71 cents to 70 cents.

Here's an itemized list of all of the possible rate changes for mailing services:

Product Current Proposed Letters (1 oz.) 50 cents 55 cents Letters additional ounces 21 cents 15 cents Letters (metered 1 oz.) 47 cents 50 cents Outbound International Letters (1 oz.) $1.15 $1.15 Domestic Postcards 35 cents 35 cents

Below are the proposed domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes:

Product Current Proposed Small Flat Rate Box $7.20 $7.90 Medium Flat Rate Box $13.65 $14.35 Large Flat Rate Box $18.90 $19.95 APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box $17.40 $18.45 Regular Flat Rate Envelope $6.70 $7.35 Legal Flat Rate Envelope $7.00 $7.65 Padded Flat Rate Envelope $7.25 $8.00

The prices have already been approved by the governors of the Postal Service and are awaiting approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission.