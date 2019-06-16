Utah teen creates cap to protect premature baby's hearing

Mario Tama/Getty Images

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - Olivia Washburn, a 14-year-old girl from Utah, has invented a new cap for premature babies to protect their hearing.

The cap is designed to reduce harmful sounds. It can also be adjusted for a tight fit over the baby's head. It currently has two patents pending.

If testing goes well, she hopes to get it into the marketplace in about a year and a half.

Her invention has won her several prestigious awards, including the $7,000 grand prize in the Utah entrepreneur challenge.

She was motivated to help premature babies since she was one herself. Washburn was born six weeks early.