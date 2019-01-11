Utah teen tries Bird Box Challenge while driving, crashes car while eyes covered

UTAH - A Utah teenager who tried the Bird Box Challenge while driving may now face charges, according to the Layton Police Department.

KUTV says that on Monday around 4:50 p.m., the 17-year-old girl was driving on Layton Parkway when her 16-year-old passenger decided to try the Bird Box Challenge, in which people blindfold themselves and see if they can do everyday tasks.

The driver then pulled a beanie over her eyes and kept driving. She then skidded into the other lanes and hit another car, a light pole and a sound wall.

Authorities say no one was injured during the crash. Police say they are screening a reckless driving charge with the city attorney's office.