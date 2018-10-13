Utility crews restoring power across Virginia after Michael

RICHMOND, Va. - Utility crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power to Virginia customers affected by Tropical Storm Michael.

Dominion Energy said in a news release Saturday afternoon that more than 6,000 personnel are working to get power back up for about 120,000 customers who remain without service.

More than 600,000 Dominion customers were impacted in what the company says was the sixth-largest outage in its history.

Dominion expects to have the "vast majority" of customers' power restored by the end of the day Monday.

Appalachian Power reported around 4,600 customer outages as of late Saturday afternoon.

Michael brought high winds and flash flooding to Virginia after making landfall in Florida. State officials have blamed at least five deaths on the storm.

The Wakefield office of the National Weather Service said it confirmed seven tornadoes from Thursday associated with Michael.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.