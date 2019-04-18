Veteran celebrates 98th birthday at his favorite place -- the gym

GLADSTONE, Ore. - A World War II veteran recently celebrated his 98th birthday doing what he loves to do the most -- going to an Oregon gym for his workout!

The regulars doing a midmorning workout at the 24 Hour Fitness in Gladstone often see this unlikely workout duo.

Fred Lawrence and his friend, Jeramy Yvarra, have been gym buddies for a couple of years now.

Fred turns 98 years old today and works out three days a week.

"It makes me feel like I'm strengthening what's here," said Fred.

"He's just an incredible man and a true inspiration to me. Every time I see Fred, it's like, 'Man, I hope at that age I'm still here,'" said Jeramy.

Fred is a retired Marine.

"I'm so grateful to be alive, in this day, that I was permitted to live," said Fred.

He's a World War II veteran who survived three tours of duty and went on to be a pastor.

"The good Lord is good. I love the Lord. I just feel like he was with me. I'm so grateful," said Fred.

His friends at 24 Hour Fitness are grateful for him, and we're sure he knew that when he walked in to celebrate 98 years on this Earth.

"Fred to me is kind of like an adopted grandpa. Every time I see him, he gives me a big hug and tells me how happy he is to see me. I think one of the other things I learn from Fred is the amount of gratitude he has for life," said Jeramy.

It's been a life well lived with more birthdays to celebrate.

"Lord, whatever you got, I'll live it. You give it to me and I'll live it," said Fred.

