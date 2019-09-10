Video of toddlers hugging on New York City street goes viral

NEW YORK, New York - It's the toddler hug seen and heard around the world -- and the video is lighting up social media!

26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan -- pure joy at the sight of one another other.

Running to give each other a hug much bigger than their size.

The innocence of it all is exactly why it's going viral.

"They just took off towards each other and got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it," said Michael Cisneros, Maxwell's dad. "They are just too cute together."

Cisneros shot the video. He says he's not normally one to post a lot of private things on Facebook, but explains why he decided to in this case.

"With all the racism and hate going on I just think it's a really beautiful video," said Cisneros. "The reason it's getting attention is because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy but if it can change someone's mind or their view on things then its totally worth it."

At last check, it's gotten over 300 shares and 6,500 views.

The comments are mostly positive, but there are some naysayers.

"Definitely not staged and it was just a lucky moment and I caught it on camera," said Cisneros. "Now with all the attention it's getting, it's just a great story to tell him when he's older both of them."

The pint-size best friends have known each other for over a year now.

It's a special relationship and their parents are good friends as well.

"There's not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan status and Maxwell's eyes," said Cisneros. "It's great to spread the love and to show that kind of love and beauty in the world."

The boys both live in the same neighborhood, so they get to have regular playdates.

In fact, they just started riding the same bus to daycare together every morning.

Copyright CNN