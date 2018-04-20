Video shows 7-year-old being dragged off his school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee school employee is being investigated after video shows him dragging a kid off a school bus.

Video shows that a 7-year-old boy on his school bus was grabbed by a teacher, first by his arm, then by the leg, dragged in front of his classmates upside down off the bus.

It's unclear what lead up to this, but the boy's mother, Kimberly Hardin, said nothing warrants this behavior.

"They said he had bruises and a concussion, because of the way he was dragged. He hit his head," said Hardin.

She said the school only said her son was kicked off the bus on April 12.

It wasn't until more than 24 hours later, a parent knocked on her front door and showed her this video.

"I feel bad. Because I didn't believe my child," Hardin.

Shelby County school officials say the teacher is no longer at the school while this is investigated.

Clergy members with Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Memphis Baptist Ministers Association say they were appalled, not just for the child and his family but for the other children on the bus.

"They are going to be scarred for the rest of their life. They will never forget that," said

Rev. Walter Womack, the SCLC chapter president.

The district released a statement saying in part:

"The safety of our students is always our top priority. this incident was immediately reported to the appropriate authorities."

"I think he should be held accountable for his actions. He's a grown man and he knows better," said Womack.

The district's investigation will likely include them looking to see if there are cameras on the bus and what those cameras show.

The family says they would like to sit down with the superintendent to talk about more training and different solutions.