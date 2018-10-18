Video shows Texas woman abandoning boy on doorstep, deputies say

SPRING, Texas - A man who says he is the father of a boy left on the doorstep of a Spring home Wednesday night said a friend dropped the child off at the wrong house, according to KPRC.

A woman called 911 and said she found a boy on her stoop after hearing a knock at her door at 8:20 p.m., according to local law enforcement.

Surveillance video shows a woman arrive at the home in a white car, run to the front door of the home, lift the child by one arm to place him on the porch, ring the doorbell several times, knock on the door, run back to the car and leave, according to investigators.

The man claiming to be the boy’s father told KPRC2’s Taisha Walker that the friend dropped his son off at a neighbor’s home instead of his house. Investigators could not immediately confirm these details.

Deputies said the boy appears to be uninjured and in good health.

Child Protective Services has taken custody of the child, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.