Video shows woman swiping tray of free sample cupcakes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida woman was caught on camera leaving a shop with an entire tray of free samples, according to WPLG.

"It's just shameful," said Andrea Bernal, who works at Ali's Sweet Treats in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Bernal said a couple came to the shop Saturday night and bought some treats, but before leaving with their purchase, the man spotted the free samples and inhaled a cupcake.

The woman took it to the next level, grabbing the plate and running away with all of the samples.

Bernal said the couple is welcome to come back to the shop as long they return the pink plate.

