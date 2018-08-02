Virginia family rescued from North Carolina riptide

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. - According to WITN, a Virginia family was rescued after they got pulled out by rip currents Thursday afternoon in Emerald Isle.

It happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. about a mile east of the Islander Inn.

A combination of lifeguards and firefighters pulled everyone to safety. No one was sent to the hospital, according to firefighters.

All seven people that were rescued are from the same family vacationing from Edinburg, Virginia.

The mother, Heather Holsinger, told WITN News that they had been in Emerald Isle all week and this was the first time their children went in the ocean.

Emerald Isle had been flying red flags for 11 straight days but lifted them today.

Holsinger she and her husband, along with her father were all watching the teens from their condo. The adults noticed the teens were getting into deep waters and began to struggle.

Holsinger said she called 911 while her husband and father rushed into the water to help. The adults got caught up in the rip currents as well and had to be rescued.

Emerald Isle said they had a total of three rescues today with two others also safely pulled from the surf.