Virginia officials paid Bachlelorette 500K to film in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia tourism officials paid the reality show "The Bachelorette" more than $500,000 to film an episode of the show in Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch filed a Freedom of Information Act request to learn that the Virginia Tourism Corporation paid $536,000 in incentives to lure the popular ABC show to Virginia.

The contract required the show to mention the state's "Virginia is for Lovers" tourism campaign and provide a link to the state's tourism page on the show's website.

The episode aired Monday and featured a cameo from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

