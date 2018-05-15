Reports: Missing 23-year-old woman found, possible abductor arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE

Media outlets in Rockingham County, North Carolina are reporting that a missing 23-year-old woman has been found.

Kourtney Leino is safe and her possible abductor, Matthew Dalton, has been arrested, according to the reports.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in Virginia are on the lookout for a 23-year-old Florida woman and a man who may be holding her against her will.

Kourtney Jewell Leino is 5'1" and 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.

Police in Jacksonville, Florida are treating this case as a possible abduction. Their investigation revealed that Leino could be in danger.

Leino may be in Virginia, North Carolina, or still in Florida, according to information investigators have gathered.

Police believe Leino may be with Matthew Ross Dalton, 23, who goes by Rice Chapmin.

They may be in a white, two-door, Nissan Altima with Florida Tag HLHK17.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either person or if you see this car please call 911. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



