Walmart to discontinue Savings Catcher program

ROANOKE, Va. - The Walmart Savings Catcher will be disappearing this spring.

According to the Walmart website, the company is discontinuing the program because it feels the "program's intent has been met."

"We designed Savings Catcher as a means to catch occasions when a competitor’s price on a nationally advertised item was found to be lower than what you paid for it at Walmart. Since the introduction of the program, we’ve worked hard to lower prices on thousands of everyday items across our stores, which has resulted in our prices winning the vast majority of the time when you submit receipts to Savings Catcher. This tells us that the program’s intent has been met, which was to provide you upfront with everyday low prices so that you and your family can save money and live better."

The last day to submit a receipt to the app will be May 14, but you can spend your rewards at any time. Customers will also still be able to scan their receipts into the app to keep a record of their purchases.

