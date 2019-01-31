Warning signs that your car battery is about to die

In this extreme cold, your car's battery could struggle.

During cold temperatures, starting an engine can take up to twice as much current as needed under normal conditions, according to AAA. At 0 degrees, a car's battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, and at 32 degrees, it loses 35 percent.

If your battery is more than three years old, it is more likely to have issues.

Warning signs that your car is about to have a battery-related breakdown:

- You hear a grinding or clicking sound when you turn on the ignition

- Your vehicle cranks slowly when attempting to start

- Your headlights dim when idling but brighten when the engine is revved

What you can do:

- Park your car in a garage if possible

- Turn off your lights, wipers, and heater before you turn off your engine at the end of a drive

- Unplug phone chargers and USB cables as soon as you turn off your engine

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.