Washington state senator apologizes after making comments about nurses playing cards during shift

OLYMPIA, Washington - Washington Sen. Maureen Walsh apologized Monday after receiving heated backlash for saying nurses in small, rural hospitals “probably play cards for a considerable amount” of their work shifts.

A change.org petition made by Juliana Bindas has called for Walsh to follow a nurse at a local hospital for a full 12-hour shift to see what they really do, according to WBIR.

The petition has more than 650,000 signatures already with a goal of reaching one million signatures.

Walsh has agreed to shadow a nurse for a 12-hour shift, according to a statement.

Walsh, a Republican state senator from Walla Walla, Washington made several comments about nurses last week when debating a bill.

The bill would mandate an uninterrupted meal and rest breaks for some health care workers.

"I would submit to you that those (small hospital) nurses probably do get breaks," Walsh said. "They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

Walsh claims these comments were made during a heated argument and taken out of context online.

"Nurses are passionate about the work that they do. It's very frustrating and insulting to have comments made like that," said Sally Watkins, a nurse and executive director of the Washington State Nurses Association.

