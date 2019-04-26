Washington state's new law aims to keep kids in booster seats until middle school

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Tweens may say they don't need to ride in booster seats, but a new law in the state of Washington says otherwise.

Beginning January 1, 2020, children under 12-years-old and shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches who have outgrown the child harness car seat will be required by law to sit in a booster seat.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1012 on Friday, according to WFLA.

The new law also states that kids under 13 are also required to sit in the back seats of the vehicle and those kids between two and three can be in forward-facing car seats until they meet specifications for a booster seat.

Drivers found to be in violation of the new law can be ticketed.

Buses, for-hire vehicles and certain shuttles are exempt from the law.

