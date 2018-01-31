Top Local Stories
WATCH LIVE: NASA stream of super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse
National
Cold start to Wednesday; Multiple chances for snow this week
Weather
Rare super blue blood moon visible in Virginia Wednesday morning
Roanoke
Police: Man with knife robs Danville Dairy Queen
Southside
Dog and cat flu: Here's what you need to know to keep your pet safe
Pets
What's News Today: January 31, 2018
Top Stories
Virginia Tech freshman had assault rifle, attempted to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo, police say
New River Valley
Virginia Senate approves bill to deduct lottery winnings from poor
Virginia
Local DACA recipients react to State of the Union address
Virginia
National
WATCH LIVE: NASA stream of super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse
Posted: 6:32 AM, January 31, 2018
Updated: 6:32 AM, January 31, 2018
NASA
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Trump honors officer who adopted baby from addicted mom
WATCH LIVE: NASA stream of super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse
Eric T Gunther via Wikimedia Commons
Student accused of trying to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo
Police: Man with knife robs Danville Dairy Queen
Dog and cat flu: Here's what you need to know to keep your pet safe